Credit Suisse Group Increases Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target to GBX 275

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 275 ($3.49) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.07) to GBX 360 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Man Group in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.75.

Man Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF opened at $2.76 on Monday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

