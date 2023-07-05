Critical Contrast: Citigroup (NYSE:C) versus FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) and FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citigroup and FirstRand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.90 $14.85 billion $7.17 6.52 FirstRand N/A N/A N/A $2.94 1.30

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than FirstRand. FirstRand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. FirstRand pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.5%. Citigroup pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstRand pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Citigroup and FirstRand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 12.96% 7.84% 0.60% FirstRand N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Citigroup and FirstRand, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 9 7 0 2.35 FirstRand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than FirstRand.

Summary

Citigroup beats FirstRand on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About FirstRand

(Free Report)

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages. It also provides life and short-term insurance products; card-acquiring services; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services. In addition, the company offers asset management, as well as vehicle-related insurance services. It serves retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as small business, agricultural, medium corporate, parastatal, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.