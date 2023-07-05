CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

