Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $125.91 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,696,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,594,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after buying an additional 141,697 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,957,000 after acquiring an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,824,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

