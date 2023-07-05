CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 99,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,761,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.