CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $174.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.77.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $154.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $165.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.54.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

