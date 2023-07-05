CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $11.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,498 shares of company stock worth $1,617,495. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after buying an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 642,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.