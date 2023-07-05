Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 166,401 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,401 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

