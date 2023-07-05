Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDXX opened at $490.18 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $478.15 and a 200 day moving average of $473.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

