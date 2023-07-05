Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,408 Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 729,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 709.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 99,485 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.35.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

