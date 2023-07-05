Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 872.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,154 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average is $93.57. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

