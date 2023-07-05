Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $201.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $158.95 and a 1 year high of $202.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average is $187.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

