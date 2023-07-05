Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.5% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 11,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 25,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

