Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $195.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

