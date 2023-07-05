Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $329.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $331.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

