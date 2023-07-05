Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.43.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

