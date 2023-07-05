Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,316 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,571,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,249,000 after buying an additional 53,473 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,941,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after buying an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $93.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

