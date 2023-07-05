Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,605 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

