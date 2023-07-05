Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,671 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

