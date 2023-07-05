Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $264.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $266.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.29.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.53.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

