Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,959,940,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.94. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 216.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.