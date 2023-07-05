Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,829 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

