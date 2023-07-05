Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $299.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $43.67.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

