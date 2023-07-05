Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,532 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $4,376,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

