Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Invests $289,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

