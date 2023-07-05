Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,656 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $86.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

