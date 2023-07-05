Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,287 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,452 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 185,480 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 34,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

