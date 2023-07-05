Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “top pick” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.68.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

