Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

NYSE DAL opened at $47.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

