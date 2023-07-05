Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $55.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after buying an additional 1,817,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,474,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,960,000 after buying an additional 213,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

