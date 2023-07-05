Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $8.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.77.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.6 %
DLAKY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Lufthansa
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.