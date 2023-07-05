Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $8.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

DLAKY opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.53%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

