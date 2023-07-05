Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Ally in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally

(Free Report)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.