DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 60,559 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

