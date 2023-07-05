DnB Asset Management AS Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 148,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $28,429,036 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $159.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.31 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day moving average is $144.39.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.