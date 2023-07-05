DnB Asset Management AS Sells 43,641 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,641 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $55,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48. The company has a market cap of $238.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

