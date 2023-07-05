Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $52.61 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

