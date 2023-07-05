Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:DFree Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $52.61 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:DFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

