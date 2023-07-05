DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.39

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 38016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DXPE. StockNews.com began coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $648.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 636,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,610,723.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $129,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,733.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 57,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

