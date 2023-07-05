Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 1,045 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.