Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $64,598,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at $35,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth $29,172,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,845,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

