Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $370,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $393.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.69.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

