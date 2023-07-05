Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $470,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Stock Down 0.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $85.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.