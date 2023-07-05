Eads & Heald Wealth Management Makes New $206,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,629 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 279,343 shares of company stock worth $22,840,059 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

