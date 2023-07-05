Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,903 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 260,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.02 per share, with a total value of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

