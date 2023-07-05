Eastern Bank Has $2.20 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 597,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,157,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 44,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

