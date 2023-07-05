Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on July 20th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVV stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

