Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on July 20th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $135,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.