Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $181.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECL opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.