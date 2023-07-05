Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $186.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average is $162.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

