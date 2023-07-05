Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.