Electroneum Trading 9.8% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.01 million and approximately $26,321.24 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006521 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,949,359,494 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

